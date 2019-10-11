tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The IGP Punjab issued transfer and posting orders for four police officers on Thursday. Muhammad Ashraf has been posted as DSP Legal Toba Tek Singh, Amir Hussain as DSP Investigation III Investigation Branch Punjab, Lahore, Tariq Azeem transferred to Traffic Branch Lahore, and Shahid Mahmood Sheikh has been directed to report to Central Police Office Lahore.
