Fri Oct 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2019

Transferred

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2019

LAHORE: The IGP Punjab issued transfer and posting orders for four police officers on Thursday. Muhammad Ashraf has been posted as DSP Legal Toba Tek Singh, Amir Hussain as DSP Investigation III Investigation Branch Punjab, Lahore, Tariq Azeem transferred to Traffic Branch Lahore, and Shahid Mahmood Sheikh has been directed to report to Central Police Office Lahore.

