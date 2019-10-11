No dengue casualty in KP, PHC told

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa director general health services told the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday that no casualty had occurred due to dengue virus in the province this year and the virus would disappear till the end of the current month as the weather turns colder.

Explaining a progress report about dengue cases before a division bench headed by Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan, Director General Health Dr Arshad Ahmad Khan stated that next year would be very risky and alerts/directions had already been issued for preparation and preventive measures to tackle the dengue virus. After hearing about the alarming situation of the coming year, the court summoned the provincial secretary health for October 17, the next hearing into the case. About the present condition of dengue patients, he informed the court a total of 4108 cases of dengue were reported in the province. In Peshawar, he said, the department reported 2,120 cases. However, he claimed before the court that so far no casualty was reported due to dengue virus in the province. Presently, he said 157 dengue patients are under treatment in the hospitals of Peshawar.

Assistant Commissioner, Peshawar, Usman Jilani also appeared before the court and said the district government had done anti-dengue spray at 29,000 houses in the city.

He said that for dengue spray, 220 teams were formed and they would continue fumigation spray in houses till today. The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by Saifullah Muhib Kakakhel and Shah Faisal Ilyas. The petitioners had requested the court to direct the respondents, including the provincial government, secretary health, secretary local government and Peshawar deputy commissioner, to take immediate steps for eradication of the dengue virus in Peshawar.