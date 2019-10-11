395 get degrees at KEMU convocation

LAHORE: The 10th Convocation of King Edward Medical University was held here Thursday with Governor/Chancellor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar as the chief guest.

Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr Yasmin Rashid was guest of honour, while other guests included KEMU’s ex-principals and VCs Prof Khawaja Saadiq Husain, Prof Naseer Mehmood Akhtar, Prof Mehmood Ali Malik, Prof Jawad Sajid Khan, VC FJMU Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Principal SIMS Prof Mahmood Ayyaz, Principal PGMI Prof Fareed Zafar, Prof Saulat Ullah, Prof Akmal Laiq, Prof Amjad, Dr Fayyaz Ranjha and many others. Parents of high-achievers were also invited on the occasion.

Around 308 undergraduate, 87 postgraduates were awarded degrees and 14 undergraduate and one postgraduate high-achiever got medals for their hard work, dedication and persistent efforts.

King Edward Medical University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Khalid Masood Gondal highlighted salient targets achieved in past one year, including above 90 percent score by Quality Enhancement Cell by Higher Education Commission, Pakistan, Research Journal of King Edward Medical University as recognised journal by Clarivate Analytics formerly Thomson Reuters as well as Kemcolians awarded as best researchers in US and UK. He mentioned about Umer Sadat, who got Humanitarian Professor Award in UK, and Dr Zeeshan, who got best researcher award from American Society of Surgeons, US, and also from APPNA Association and KEMCAANA. He informed about completed projects, infrastructure development, Green Pakistan initiative, solidarity with people of Kashmir and about awareness campaigns.

Prof Yasmin Rashid highlighted her experience as Professor in King Edward Medical University and declared the KE graduates the most hardworking and intelligent doctors. She said the young graduates should leave no stone unturned to achieve excellence in their noble profession and service to humanity.

Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar congratulated all graduates and their parents, and especially appreciated best graduate Dr Sheharyar Warraich and topper of final year Dr Aimen Saeed and announced Rs100,000 each besides inviting them to Governor House with their parents and university administration. He also highlighted the need of using solar energy in institutions, provision of clean drinking water, and conservation of rainwater and tree plantation to make clean and green Pakistan and special efforts to combat infectious diseases such as Hepatitis C. He appreciated efforts of KEMU Administration for these initiatives.

He urged the doctors to join hands for meeting health challenges and contributing to the national development by all means. He showed his confidence that medical graduates shall maintain their enthusiasm in sincerely applying the power of education not only to enhance their individual professional careers but also towards progress of their country in the world.

The doctors took oath to serve humanity with positive attitude and responsibility with best of their knowledge. The souvenirs of convocation were presented to the students, faculty and most distinguished guests mentioning the brief reports on academic activities, medal holders, educational and research departments, attached hospitals, affiliated colleges and schools, and messages from the faculty and staff.