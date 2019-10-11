Ismail sees off Sikh pilgrims with good wishes

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday bid farewell to the pilgrims of the Sikh community departing from Karachi to attend celebration of the 550th birthday of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion.

The Sikh pilgrims departed from the City Railway Station. The governor on the occasion greeted them with good wishes. The special train carrying 800 members of the community was beautifully decorated.

The special train departed for the Punjab province’s Nankana Sahib district, where the pilgrims will attend the 550th birthday celebration of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Speaking on the occasion, the governor felicitated all the Sikh pilgrims on the 550th birthday of Guru Nanak.

He said the special train service was launched for the Sikh pilgrims by Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad to facilitate the community. He said that the launching of the train service was a positive step.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the governor said he would soon talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the construction of a Gurdwara in Karachi. He said that unlike in India, members of religious minorities enjoy equal status in Pakistan.