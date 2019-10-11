Gold up Rs250/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose Rs250/tola on Thursday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices moved up to Rs87,450/tola. Similarly, prices of 10 grams gold rose Rs214 to Rs74,974.

In the international market also, gold rates increased $5 to $1,507/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.