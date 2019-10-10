Cooperation among followers of all faiths stressed

Rawalpindi : The first National two-day Conference titled “Interfaith Dialogue in the 21st Century” was commenced here on Wednesday by the Department of Islamic Studies at Fatima Jinnah Women University, with the collaboration of Paigham-e-Pakistan. The conference aims to bring better understanding of the variant religious communities so that followers of every belief system are able to better appreciate the spiritual truths and strive for practical action.

In the opening ceremony of the conference, Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State parliamentary affairswas the chief guest. He admired the efforts of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) to arrange a platform for social awareness in the society regarding interfaith dialogue.

While speaking on the occasion, he said that you learn from birth till grave, education is the basic element, a nation's future depends on its youth. Any people who want to secure their future should apply as much energy to raising their children as they devote to other issues. A nation that fails its youth, that abandons them to foreign cultural influences, jeopardizes their identity and is subject to cultural and political weakness.

The guest of honour was Prof. Mehrdad Yousuf. He hoped this conference would encourage understanding, respect, and cooperation among people of all faiths for the well-being of our communities and peace in Pakistan. Also said that education is important but grooming is vital.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir congratulated the Islamic department for organising such conference and said we are not owning our country that’s why we can’t resolve such issues.

Dr. Shahzadi Pakeeza, the Conference Coordinator Department of Islamic Studies has welcomed all the distinguished guests and speakers of the 21st national conference. She gave the basic introduction regarding conference. Also explained how to investigate the role of the interfaith dialogue in Pakistan today. As well as analyze how can we make such dialogues more effective to create social awareness in the society regarding interfaith dialogue and meaningful.