Steps taken to address traffic jams, check accidents

LAHORE: As per directions of Punjab IG Arif Nawaz Khan, Addl IG Muhammad Farooq Mazhar has carved out a modern strategy to address traffic jam and accidents due to rising pressure of traffic on roads. In this regard all Chief Traffic Officers have been issued directions to ensure provision of safe, modern and secured journey to the public.

Under modern traffic system issued by the Addl IG Traffic Punjab, model roads will be developed where traffic awareness camps will be held for providing awareness of traffic rules to the citizens whereas traffic signals, sign boards and flex will be affixed on visible places of the roads.

All Chief Traffic Officers have been directed that a strict action should be taken against underage drivers and wheelie doers and a special awareness campaign should be launched to keep the citizens aware of traffic rules. Moreover, special campaign of obeying traffic laws by the citizens will be launched by nominating traffic perfects with the cooperation of administration of schools and colleges and traffic police.

Likewise education teams of traffic police will deliver lectures of awareness to young generation in schools and colleges. In order to streamline flow of traffic, encroachments and wrong parking will be eliminated under these directions and obeying of line lane system will be ensured whereas entry of rickshaws and motorcycle-rickshaws shall be restricted in rush areas.

It has further been directed by the Addl IG traffic Punjab that all Chief Traffic Officers should implement these directions and take actions against the violators and also send the report in this regard within seven days to Traffic Police Headquarters so that the feedback of newly-introduced traffic system may be examined and its success should be ensured.

ARRESTED: On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Lahore Police in continuation of its crackdown on drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the city has arrested 400 suspects.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan directed all divisional SPs of Lahore Police to speed up the crackdown on narcotics sellers outside educational institutions. Ashfaq Khan himself is monitoring the actions taken against drug peddlers by Lahore Police.

Accordingly, City Division Police registered 87, Cantt Division 80, Civil Lines Division 30, Sadar Division 101, Iqbal Town Division 40 where as Model Town Division Police registered 49 FIRs during their crackdown.

Police also recovered 115kg and 277grm Charas, 62.5grm ICE, 572grm heroin, 580grm opium, more than 09kg Bhang and 2635 liters of liquor from the arrested criminals.

ACCIDENTS: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 886 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these road traffic accidents three people died, whereas 993 were injured. Out of which, 606 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 387 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

CASES REGISTERED: Punjab Highway Patrol helped 339 commuters, removed 265 encroachments and reunited missing children.

On rash and irresponsible driving 88 cases were registered and 13 cases were registered on fake and green registration plates. Six vehicles were seized over violation of sound act. Highways and Patrolling Police arrested 20 people on installing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles.