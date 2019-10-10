Dengue details

The Philippines has had a massive dengue problem for a long time. They have been working to resolve this serious matter. They issued a video which shows that when the dengue virus enters the blood vessels it perforates them and the platelets start to leak out of these holes and are wasted together with water. If this water is not replenished the patient suffers from dehydration, which can kill if immediate action is not taken to hydrate the patient. The secret is to keep sipping water all the time the patient is awake and should keep waking up during the night to drink more water.

The dengue virus lasts for six days in the human body and if the patient drinks more water than he/she is losing, the fever will start to come down. This vital information should be spread for the good of all people.

Asad A Khan

London

UK