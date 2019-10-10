Cop injured in attack

A sub-inspector was shot and injured after he came under attack in Khudadad Colony within the remits of the Brigade police station.

Police said that the injured officer, Ghaus Alam, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre from where he was referred to Aga Khan University Hospital.

The officer was currently posted at the investigation wing of the Artillery Maidan police station. Earlier, he was posted at the Crime Investigation Agency and was investigating high-profile cases of the Karachi operation. Police said that one of the two attackers riding a motorcycle targeted him while he was in his car in a traffic jam.

The IGP took notice of the incident and sought a report from the relevant police officials. Separately, a man was killed and two others were wounded in a firing incident on the Northern Bypass within the limits of the Surjani police station. The body and the injured persons were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and medical treatment.

The man killed in the incident was identified as 30-year-old Shahnawaz, son of Matin Khan, while the injured as Allah Nawaz, 40, son of Matin Khan, and Atiq Rehman, 42, son of Essa Khan.

Police said that the incident took place when unidentified persons opened fire on them over unexplained reasons. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.