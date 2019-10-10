Weekly SPI up 0.18 pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended October 3, 2019 for the combined consumption group increased 0.18 percent as compared to the previous week, latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Wednesday.

SPI for the week under review in the abovementioned group was recorded at 127.03 points against 126.80 points registered in the previous week. The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.41 percent increase, as it went up to 130.08 points during the week under review from 129.55 points last week. SPI for the combined consumption group during the week under review witnessed an increase of 15.23 percent, while for the lowest group, it increased 13.51 percent.

SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175/month increased 0.26 percent, 0.21 percent, 0.15 percent and 0.29 percent, respectively. Average prices of 17 items registered increase, six items prices decreased, while prices of the remaining 28 items remained unchanged.