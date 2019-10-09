Centre earmarks Rs16b for 44 Karachi uplift projects

Islamabad : The Centre has earmarked just Rs16 billion for 44 ongoing and new development projects executed through the federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for metropolitan city of Sindh—Karachi--during the current fiscal year 2019-20. It also included Prime Minister Package for economic hub of the country Karachi but development of the city had remained neglected from last so many areas owing to political cum administrative lapses and lack of capacities.

According to official data available with The News disclosed on Monday that Prime Minister’s Karachi package included five projects with estimated cost of Rs35.206 billion out of which incurred cost stood at Rs25.837 billion. Now the required funding was Rs9.369 billion to complete ongoing projects. The government has just allocated Rs5.931 billion for ongoing projects under PM’s Package for Karachi.

These five ongoing projects included Re-construction of Mangho Pir Road from Jam Chakro to Banaras Karachi (this project is expected to be completed ongoing fiscal year), construction of flyover at Sakhi Hasan Five Star & KDA Roundabout along Sher Shah Suri Road Karachi (expected to be completed in this ongoing fiscal year), Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System Karachi, Reconstruction of Nishtar Road & Mangho Pir Road Karachi and rehabilitation of existing Fire Fighting System of KMC, Karachi. There are four new projects under Prime Minister’s Karachi package with estimated cost of Rs11.898 billion.

The official data showed that total number of ongoing and new development projects for Karachi stood at 44, including 29 ongoing project and 15 new projects with estimated cost of Rs106 billion. So far the expenditures incurred on ongoing 29 projects stood at Rs56 billion, so throw forward was in the range of Rs50 billion. Against requirement of Rs50 billion, the government has allocated Rs16 billion for the current fiscal year, including Rs11 billion for ongoing development schemes and Rs5 billion for new development projects.

The details of the projects of Karachi showed that total cost of Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) stood at Rs24.604 billion out of which incurred expenditure so far utilised is Rs21.166 billion. Against remaining throw forward requirement of Rs3.438 billion for completion of BRTS project, the government has allocated Rs2 billion in the current fiscal year.

For Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV), the total cost was standing at Rs12.755 billion out of which the incurred expenditures stood at Rs9.598 billion till June 30, 2019. Now the government has allocated Rs800 million for the current fiscal year in the PSDP against throw forward of Rs3.157 billion.

The project cost of Lyari Expressway Resettlement Project stood at Rs4.359 billion and expenditures incurred on it was Rs4.310 billion. The federal government has allocated Rs49 million to complete this project during the current fiscal year.

The government has earmarked project cost of Rs3.894 billion for establishment of Combined Affluent Treatment Plant (CETP) for industrial areas of Karachi, including laying of interceptors sewers and expenditures incurred on this project stood at just Rs500 million till June 30, 2019. Against throw forward requirement of Rs3.394 billion, the government has allocated just Rs500 million.

For construction of Karachi-Hyderabad M-9, the project cost stood at Rs3.7 billion and so far expenditures incurred at only Rs141 million till June 30, 2019. Now the federal government has allocated Rs200 million only.

The project cost of re-construction of Mangho Pir Road from Jam Chakro to Banaras Karachi was ranging at Rs2.440 billion and so far incurred expenditures stood at Rs1.376 billion. Now the government has allocated Rs1.064 billion in the current fiscal in order to complete this project.

The government has estimated project cost of Rs2.380 billion for construction of flyover at Sakhi Hasan, Five Star & KDA roundabout along Sher Shah Suri Road Karachi and incurred expenditure of Rs1.493 billion. The government has allocated Rs893 million to complete this project in the ongoing fiscal year.

For rehabilitation/ upgradation of existing Fire Fighting System of KMC, Karachi, the project cost stands at Rs1.876 billion and incurred expenditure is ranging of Rs1.021 billion. Now the government has allocated Rs855 million to complete this project in the ongoing fiscal year.

The project cost of improvement of academic facilities at University of Karachi stood at Rs1.680 billion and so far incurred expenditures was standing at meager amount of just Rs75 million. Against throw forward of Rs1.605 billion, the govt has allocated just Rs250 million in the current fiscal.

For strengthening of Dawood University of Engineering & Technology, Karachi, the project cost stood at Rs579 million and incurred expenditures were in the range of Rs445 million till June 2019. The government has allocated Rs134 million to accomplish this project within the current fiscal year.

The government has allocated Rs52 million for installation of operation of Municipals Waste Water Treatment Plant at peripheral areas of Mazar-e-Quaid, Karachi, out of which incurred cost so far stood at Rs31 million. Now, the govt allocated Rs21 million to complete this project. For new projects, the govt allocated Rs2.5 billion for unapproved Green Line BRTS Operation Karachi against total estimated cost of Rs10.4 billion.

For remodeling and expansion of Karachi Expo Centre component-1 (approved) the estimated cost stood at Rs2.677 billion; however, the govt allocated just Rs100 million. The govt has assessed cost of Rs2.429 billion for up-gradation of Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital KIRAN-Karachi (approved) but allocated just Rs586 million. The government has estimated cost of Rs1.4 billion for construction of flyover on Jinnah Avenue M-9 (un-approved) and made allocation of Rs500 million in the current fiscal year.

The cost of conversion of existing 2 Lane Karachi Northern bypass to 6-lanes Highway (BOT) (unapproved) stood at Rs1.35 billion, construction of road from Dumlotte Wells up to Link Road adjacent to Education City District Malir, Karachi, with estimated cost of Rs400 million, establishment of FG Degree College Malir Cantt, Karachi, with cost of Rs235 million and construction of road over Malir Bund from Dada Bhoy town/expressway up to limits of PNS Mehran District, East Karachi, (un-approved) with cost of Rs100 million.