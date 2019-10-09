PTI, JUI-F get into legal battle before sit-in

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have entered a legal battle before the planned sit-in of the Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s party on October 27. Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Tuesday sent a legal notice to the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, challenging him to respond to it within stipulated period of 15 days or else he would approach the court of law against him. The notice has been dispatched on the address of the JUI-F chief’s seminary, located in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu Road. It is interesting to note that the notice (sent through the Pakistan Post’s Urgent Mail Service) dispatch and receiving has been photographed.

The minister, in a statement, asserted that the Maulana should prepare to respond to the points raised in the notice, saying there would be no excuse that the notice was not received or received late. He has already declared to move a court of law, in case the notice went un-replied.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) also Tuesday fixed a petition for hearing today (Wednesday), seeking to stop expected agitation of the JUI-F in the federal capital.

According to the cause list issued by IHC registrar office, Chief Justice Athar Minallah would take up the petition for hearing.

The petitioner Hafiz Ahtisham had said the Supreme Court and IHC had already given judgments to allocate land for protest demonstration in the federal capital. He said the JUI-F’s upcoming protest march should be limited to an allocated space as it could hit the routine life of the people of Islamabad.

The petitioner had nominated Interior Ministry, Education Ministry, PEMRA, ICT administration and Maulana Fazlur Rehman as respondents in the case.

Meanwhile, the PTI has decided to field former AJK prime minister and the PTI President of the region Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry for the bye-election in LA-III, Mirpur-3. The seat had fallen vacant after PML-N’s Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed was disqualified.

The decision was made during a meeting between PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Niazi and Sultan Mehmood. Both discussed the current political situation and the on-going alarming situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), after India resorted to illegal and unconstitutional steps on August 05 this year.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission, a few days back notified disqualification of the PML-N lawmaker in line with a judgement of the AJK Supreme Court.