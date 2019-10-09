‘Fazl wants to fix own economy’

LAHORE:Punjab Minister Aslam Iqbal Tuesday said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to fix his own economy which he would not get.

Addressing a ceremony of a car manufacturer company at Alhamra, the provincial minister said that when the PTI came to power the country’s economy was at risk. The minister said that the PML-N had taken loans for their luxuries and the PTI government returned the debt.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took difficult decisions which would bear fruit soon adding that Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to divert attention from the situation in Held Kashmir.

The minister said that the JUI-F chief had grief over his personal poor economy while referring to Sharif family he said that the former rulers used to go abroad on brief visits. The provincial minister for information said the entire world raised voice for the Kashmiris after the PM Imran delivered a historic speech at the United Nations.