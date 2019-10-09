close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

Hyundai Motor opens digital store

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

KARACHI: Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL) opens digital showroom in Karachi as the first footprints on this largest metropolitan city before expanding them in the city and nationwide, a statement said on Tuesday.

Earlier, it has inaugurated its first 3S Dealer and Digital Showroom in Lahore. HNMPL is also proud to introduce the all-new Hyundai IONIQ hybrid car highly appreciated in the global market to Pakistan on the occasion of inauguration of this digital showroom at Emerald Tower, Clifton.

The digital showrooms have been developed under the “City Store” concept, which is a game-changer for the auto market, supplementing traditional showrooms with a convenient, fully digitalised retail experience, the statement said. It is a new way for customers to explore and discover Hyundai, which HNMPL desires to make the most beloved car brand in Pakistan, it added.

