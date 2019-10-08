Aston Villa ‘disgusted’ by racist chants aimed at players

LONDON: Aston Villa said they were “disgusted and appalled” by social media footage that shows fans chanting a racist song during their Premier League win against Norwich.

A video following Saturday’s 5-1 victory shows a group of Villa fans singing about the club’s Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba and one other player, with references to several racial stereotypes. Villa said in a statement: “Aston Villa is disgusted and appalled by footage circulating on social media of supporters chanting a racist song which makes reference to two of our first-team players. “The club wholly condemns the chant and urges other supporters to help us identify those responsible.”