Tue Oct 08, 2019
AFP
October 8, 2019

Aston Villa ‘disgusted’ by racist chants aimed at players

Sports

AFP
October 8, 2019

LONDON: Aston Villa said they were “disgusted and appalled” by social media footage that shows fans chanting a racist song during their Premier League win against Norwich.

A video following Saturday’s 5-1 victory shows a group of Villa fans singing about the club’s Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba and one other player, with references to several racial stereotypes. Villa said in a statement: “Aston Villa is disgusted and appalled by footage circulating on social media of supporters chanting a racist song which makes reference to two of our first-team players. “The club wholly condemns the chant and urges other supporters to help us identify those responsible.”

