Rajapaksa, Pradeep sink Pakistan to set up SL series win

KARACHI: Sri Lanka won the T20 International series against Pakistan when they defeated the hosts by 35 runs in the second match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday. The visitors had won the first match by 64 runs.

The last match of the series will be played at the same venue on Wednesday (tomorrow). Bhanuka Rajapaksa hit a rapid half-century while Nuwan Pradeep and Wanindu Hasaranga recorded career-best bowling figures.

Rajapaksa’s 77 off 48 balls lifted Sri Lanka to an imposing total of 182-6. The left-hander blasted six sixes and four fours in his first T20I fifty. Pradeep finished with 4-25 while leg-spinner Hasaranga took 3-38, collecting his wickets in the space of just four balls, to bundle Pakistan out for 147 in 19 overs.

“We didn’t play good cricket,” said Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed. “Congrats to Sri Lanka, who batted, bowled and fielded better than us and I think they deserved to win,” he added. Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka said his team played quality cricket. “Rajapaksa played a masterclass innings. These youngsters should get a good chance after the series and I am sure (the) selectors will look at it,” he added.

The victory gave Sri Lanka their first T20I series win over Pakistan in seven attempts.

Pakistan were again jolted by the pace duo of Kasun Rajitha, who dismissed Fakhar Zaman for six, while Pradeep removed top-ranked T20 batsman Babar Azam for three. But it was Hasaranga who dismantled Pakistan’s middle order as he dismissed Ahmed Shehzad for 13, Umar Akmal for a golden duck, and Sarfaraz (26) in the eighth over.

Umar, who had got out first ball on Saturday too, equalled the unwanted record for most T20I ducks (10) in career shared by Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan.

Earlier, Rajapaksa set the tone for Sri Lanka after the visitors won the toss and opted to bat. Rajapaksa led Sri Lanka’s fightback after they lost first-match hero Danushka Gunathilaka for 15 and Avishka Fernando for eight by the fifth over.

Rajapaksa added 94 for the third wicket with Shehan Jayasuriya (34 off 28 balls) as they cut loose against some short bowling from the Pakistani bowlers.

The two left-handers hit a pair of sixes and a boundary off leg-spinner Shadab Khan before both fell in the space of seven runs. Jayasuriya was run out while Rajapaksa holed out off Shadab.

Shanaka contributed another vital cameo, swatting three fours and a six off in his 15-ball 27 as Sri Lanka added 47 runs in the final five overs.

Pakistan’s spearhead Mohammad Amir went for 40 runs in his four overs. Pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain, who on Saturday became the youngest bowler to achieve a hat-trick in a T20I, conceded 39 in his four. Both failed to take any wicket. Shadab, Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz claimed a wicket each. —with input from agencies

Sri Lanka won toss

Sri Lanka

D Gunathilaka c Sarfaraz b Imad 15

A Fernando run out 8

B Rajapaksa c Fakhar b Shadab 77

S Jayasuriya run out 34

*D Shanaka not out 27

†M Bhanuka run out 0

I Udana b Wahab 8

W Hasaranga not out 2

Extras (b 1, lb 6, w 4) 11

Total (6 wickets; 20 overs) 182

Did not bat: L Sandakan, N Pradeep, K Rajitha

Fall: 1-16, 2-41, 3-135, 4-142, 5-145, 6-155

Bowling: Imad 4-0-27-1, Amir 4-0-40-0, Wahab 4-0-31-1, Shadab 4-0-38-1, Hasnain 4-0-39-0

Pakistan

Babar Azam b Pradeep 3

Fakhar Zaman b Rajitha 6

Ahmed Shehzad b Hasaranga 13

*†Sarfaraz Ahmed b Hasaranga 26

Umar Akmal lbw b Hasaranga 0

Asif Ali b Pradeep 29

Imad Wasim lbw b Udana 47

Wahab Riaz c Bhanuka b Pradeep 7

Shadab Khan c Shanaka b Udana 0

Mohammad Amir not out 5

Mohammad Hasnain c Hasaranga b Pradeep 1

Extras (lb2, w 8) 10

Total (all out; 19 overs) 147

Fall: 1-9, 2-11, 3-51, 4-51, 5-52, 6-127, 7-136, 8-136, 9-145

Bowling: Rajitha 3-0-11-1, Pradeep 4-0-25-4, Udana 4-0-38-2, Hasaranga 4-0-38-3, Sandakan 4-0-33-0

Result: Sri Lanka won by 35 runs

Man of the Match: Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka)

Umpire: Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (Pakistan). TV umpire: Ahsan Raza (Pakistan). Match referee: David Boon (Australia)