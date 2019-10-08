Karachi University wins three National Drama Festival awards

Karachi University Student Affairs, Theater and Drama Society team has won the National Drama Festival held at the National University of Modern Languages (NAML), Islamabad.

A team from the KU won three awards in the categories of the best drama, best technical work and a negative role. The teams from fourteen different universities took part in the competition while the team of the KU stood first in the event, the Government College University Faisalabad stood second and the Bahria University Islamabad took the third position.

Meanwhile, KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi congratulated the team for securing the first position. He observed that it was important to organise extra-curricular activities along with curricular activities. He said that such activities provided opportunities to students to get their skills recognised.

“I am happy that the Student Advisor Office of the university is regularly providing such creative opportunities to the students,” adding that that such activities were providing opportunities to the students to enhance their skills and they were making us proud.