Mon Oct 07, 2019
e-thenews
October 7, 2019

Musharraf lashes out at India for threatening Pakistan

National

October 7, 2019

DUBAI: Former president and founder of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) General (R) Pervez Musharraf on Sunday lashed out at India for repeatedly extending threats to Pakistan.

Addressing an event organised in connection with the foundation day of the party via video link from Dubai, he said India has been time and again threatening Pakistan despite the latter’s peace overtures. “The Pakistani nation and Pakistan Army will fight till the last drop of their blood,” he said, warning the neighbouring country that they will teach it a lesson when it came to the battleground.

“Perhaps, the Indian army has forgotten the Kargil war,” he said, recalling that India had to seek the US president’s help in the war. He vowed to continue supporting Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have been facing an unprecedented lockdown in India occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

