University forms inquiry panel after student death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad :The COMSATS University, Islamabad, has formed a committee to probe the death of a student on campus.
Inamul Haq, a second-semester student of Business Administration, had died after suffering a cardiac arrest.
The students staged a protest against the administration alleging that delay in the ambulance arrival led to their colleague's death.
The administration denied the charge and said it had formed a committee to look into the cause of death and asked it to produce a report on October 9.
The committee comprises the university's registrar, in charge (academics), teacher Prof Mehnaz Qadeer and additional registrar. The administration said a witness to the death from among students would be made part of the inquiry panel.
Islamabad :The COMSATS University, Islamabad, has formed a committee to probe the death of a student on campus.
Inamul Haq, a second-semester student of Business Administration, had died after suffering a cardiac arrest.
The students staged a protest against the administration alleging that delay in the ambulance arrival led to their colleague's death.
The administration denied the charge and said it had formed a committee to look into the cause of death and asked it to produce a report on October 9.
The committee comprises the university's registrar, in charge (academics), teacher Prof Mehnaz Qadeer and additional registrar. The administration said a witness to the death from among students would be made part of the inquiry panel.