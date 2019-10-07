close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
University forms inquiry panel after student death

Islamabad

Islamabad :The COMSATS University, Islamabad, has formed a committee to probe the death of a student on campus.

Inamul Haq, a second-semester student of Business Administration, had died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The students staged a protest against the administration alleging that delay in the ambulance arrival led to their colleague's death.

The administration denied the charge and said it had formed a committee to look into the cause of death and asked it to produce a report on October 9.

The committee comprises the university's registrar, in charge (academics), teacher Prof Mehnaz Qadeer and additional registrar. The administration said a witness to the death from among students would be made part of the inquiry panel.

