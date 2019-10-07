close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
October 7, 2019

Indiana allows disinterment of gangster Dillinger's grave

WASHINGTON: Is it in fact the notorious American gangster John Dillinger who lies buried in an Indiana cemetery? Family members want to know, and the authorities have agreed to allow his exhumation. Dillinger and his heavily armed “Terror Gang” robbed at least a dozen banks — killing 10 men, including a police officer, in the process — during the 1930s. He escaped from jail three times, stole submachine guns from police armories, and fashioned a well-earned reputation as “Public Enemy Number One.”

