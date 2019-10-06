LCCI help sought on tax issues

LAHORE: Lahore traders having failed to convince the Federal Board of Revenue on taxation measures have sought the assistance of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to plead their case, a statement said on Saturday.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, met nine delegations from different markets and informed them about their grievance to be discussed with the higher authorities.

Major associations that met with the LCCI office-bearers included Textile Traders Association of Pakistan led by Zeshan Khalil, Shahalam Markazi Board led by Kh Aamir, Ganpat Road Traders Association led by Khamis Saeed Butt, Anjuman-e-Tajran led by Mujahid Maqsood Butt and Engineer Jawed Salim Qureshi, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council.

The LCCI office-bearers agreed that the businesses cannot grow in the presence of cumbersome taxation system, double taxation, high cost of doing business, the lack of infrastructure in markets and severe traffic jams, etc; therefore, the government should resolve these issues that would be equally good for both businessmen and the government, it added.