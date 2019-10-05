close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
BR
Bureau report
October 5, 2019

Senior lawyer Khurshid Khan passes away

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Senior lawyer and former Deputy Attorney General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Khurshid Khan, passed away due to a heart attack on Friday. His funeral prayer will be offered at House No G-18, University Town in Peshawar at 2.00pm today. M Khurshid Khan was known for pleading public interest cases against the government in the courts. He also highlighted and pleaded prisoners’ rights. He was associated with Pakistan People’s Party for a long time. The party rewarded him during its rule by appointing him Deputy Attorney General and Assistant Advocate General.

Khurshid Khan made headlines when he sprayed the face of senior lawyer-politician Ahmad Raza Kasuri with black paint on the premises of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to record his protest during the rule of General Pervez Musharraf.

