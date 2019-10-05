close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
October 5, 2019

Student of Comsats dies of cardiac arrest

Islamabad

 
Islamabad: A student of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) enrolled in the second semester of Bachelor of Business Administration programme passed away on October 4, 2019, says a press release.

The student suffered from a cardiac arrest and was immediately rushed to the Medical Center where he was administered emergency medical treatment by trained medical professionals. After administering emergency treatment, the student was rushed to National Institutes of Health Medical Complex, for further medical treatment.

However, the hospital authorities declared the student dead on arrival. The student’s family refused the postmortem of deceased student and the subsequently the body was handed over to the family.

