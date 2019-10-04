Traffic violations perturb drivers on GT Road

Rawalpindi : As soon as the schools are off on main GT Road, the roads are choked with hundreds of cars creating a severe traffic jam on daily basis. Many efforts were initiated by the schools and authorities to ease the school rush, by hiring guards, placing traffic wardens, but in no vain.

Lately, to avoid traffic jams, some drivers revert to the opposite road by taking wrong U-turns and by doing so they create problems for the traffic flow of the opposite road. Not only they violate the traffic rules, but they do so by switching on their head lights or with their hazards on.

Commuters who ply daily on this road and pick the kids from schools has to not only go through the severe traffic jam for an hour, but also look out for these traffic violators, who just switch on their head lights and get the right to breach the law with full confidence.

At least placing a warden on important school intersections on main GT Road where many schools are located, would solve the problem to some extent, because in the absence of traffic wardens, the traffic violators break all the rules and make severe traffic jams by constricting the flow by coming from opposite direction.