Car lifter arrested, three vehicles recovered

Islamabad: The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police here on Thursday arrested a car lifter and recovered 3 vehicles from him, the police spokesman said.

The gangster has been identified as Akash Ahmed son of Ishatiq Ahmed resident of District Abbottabad.

The police team recovered 03 stolen vehicles worth millions of rupees from him while efforts are underway to arrest his other accomplices. During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to take away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Punjab.

The recovered vehicles bear the registration numbers as follows: Suzuki Mehran ( LXV-8474), Suzuki Mehran (LED- 3052) and Corolla Grandy (LEH-16).