close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OCC
Our crime correspondent
October 4, 2019

Car lifter arrested, three vehicles recovered

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
October 4, 2019

Islamabad: The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police here on Thursday arrested a car lifter and recovered 3 vehicles from him, the police spokesman said.

The gangster has been identified as Akash Ahmed son of Ishatiq Ahmed resident of District Abbottabad.

The police team recovered 03 stolen vehicles worth millions of rupees from him while efforts are underway to arrest his other accomplices. During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to take away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Punjab.

The recovered vehicles bear the registration numbers as follows: Suzuki Mehran ( LXV-8474), Suzuki Mehran (LED- 3052) and Corolla Grandy (LEH-16).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad