Gang rape survivor identifies two of six suspects

A gang rape victim identified two of her six alleged tormentors before a judicial magistrate on Thursday.

Six men, including two cops, have been held for allegedly raping a woman during a burglary in North Karachi. On Thursday, the police presented Abdur Razzaq, Naeem, Kamran Malik, Liaquat and constables Sarfaraz and Malik Danish in the court of the Central district’s judicial magistrate-IX for an identification parade before the victim.

Each suspect was lined up among nine dummy people one by one and the victim was asked to identify the perpetrators from among them. She picked two of the suspects, Abdur Razzaq and Liaquat, and said that they had raped her.

After the identification parade, the judge remanded the suspects in judicial custody and directed the investigation officer to present a medical examination report of the victim in the court for further proceedings.

The FIR of the incident was registered under sections 376 (punishment of rape), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Khawaja Ajmir Nagri police station on the complaint of the woman.

The complainant said the six men broke into her house and subjected her to gang rape. She said they also robbed valuables from her house and filmed the sexual assault. According to the police, Sarfaraz was posted at the DIG West office and Danish was posted at the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station.