Mayor distributes allotment letters for shops at Zulfiqarabad terminal

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Thursday distributed allotment letters for shops at the Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal during a public meeting in Shirin Jinnah Colony.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Pakhtuns played a major role in the development of Karachi as they worked hard in the constructions of housing societies. Karachi, he said, has now more Pakhtuns than Peshawar and they are playing their role in the progress of the city, province and country by their hard work.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Parliamentary Leader in the KMC City Council Aslam Shah Afridi and others also attended the event.

The mayor said a total of 918 shops of the parking terminal were being allotted in a transparent manner, of which the allotment of 472 shops was made on Thursday, whereas, the remaining allottees were supposed to deposit their challans within 15 days or else their allotment would stand cancelled.

The first phase of the Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal, the mayor said, was complete. ”Today, you people are now shifted from the roadside to a modern parking terminal which has been constructed with huge amount of money,” Akhtar told the shopkeepers.

He maintained that the KMC would facilitate the shopkeepers in the future as well. After the shifting of the oil tankers to the new terminal, development work will also be initiated in Shirin Jinnah Colony, the mayor said. He remarked that Karachi belonged not only to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan but everyone who lived in it.

“The revenue generated from this terminal will be utilised for development work,” he said. The metropolitan commissioner said the KMC took keen interest in the new oil terminal and the corporation would speed up the progress in the development project with the cooperation of the shopkeepers.

Raja Shakoor Ahmed, the vice president of People’s Lines, a welfare association, said they were thankful to the mayor and the metropolitan commissioner for giving the allotment letters to shopkeepers in the parking terminal phase-I. He also asked them to form a committee to include the shopkeepers who were left in the survey so that they could also get shops at the terminal.