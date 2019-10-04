Light to moderate rain expected today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast light to moderate rain in Karachi between Friday afternoon and Sunday night under the influence of the westerly system that has entered in Pakistan.

“Under the influence of the westerly weather system that has entered the country from Iran, and we are expecting light to moderate rain in Karachi from Friday afternoon till Sunday night,” Chief Meteorological Officer Sardar Sarfraz said.

The PMD in its country-wide advisory said widespread rain/wind-thunderstorm were expected in all districts of Khyber Paktunkhawa, Upper and Central Punjab and Kashmir, including Muzafarabad, Central and Southern Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and few districts of Sindh.

The met department officials said westerly wave was currently affecting the upper and central parts of the country. This weather system had interacted with monsoon currents and gripped most parts of the country on Thursday, resulting in heavy rain and hailstorm in several cities of Balochistan and Sindh, including Hyderabad.

“Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in all districts, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirbad, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad, till Sunday night in Karachi,” a Met department official said.