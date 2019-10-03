SNGPL appoints Amer Tufail as MD

LAHORE: The Board of Directors of the SNGPL has assigned the charge of managing director to Amer Tufail following the retirement of Mahmood Zia. The notification of giving additional charge of MD to Amer Tufail, deputy managing director of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), will be issued today (Thursday) as per the BoD decision. The decision was taken in a meeting of the SNGPL Board of Directors. Mahmood Ahmad Zia had been appointed MD earlier this year. He worked for the past 31 years in distribution, construction, operations and maintenance of gas pipeline departments of the SNGPL.