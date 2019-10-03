Fissures exist on way to oust govt: Bilawal

Ag Agencies

MIRPUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that there is difference on way to oust the government but the differences could be hammered out. He termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) good. Addressing a press conference in Mirpur on Wednesday after meeting the victims of earthquake, he said that the prime minister’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) was good one, however, his entire focus should have been on the Kashmir issue. The prime minister should have demanded democratic rights and right to self-determination for the people of Occupied Kashmir, he said. The PPP chairman said that the compensation being given to the affected people was not enough demanding the federal government to increase the amount, adding that doctors and paramedical staff are required in the hospitals.

Bilawal went on to say that people are facing problems and the government will have to go, adding that our stance on Azadi March is clear. The PPP has been against the politics of sit-in, Bilawal said and added that meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief is expected soon. He said that becoming an ambassador of Kashmir doesn’t mean a single tweet or just a speech and asked how many countries he has visited over Kashmir issue during the last 50 days. Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto arrived in earthquake-hit Azad Kashmir. As a gesture of solidarity with the quake sufferers, the PPP leader visited Mirpur District Hospital where he inquired after the victims. Bilawal Bhutto is also scheduled to hold press conference at Chaudhry Abdul Majeed’s residence.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman today (Thursday) as a part of consultation of anti-government movement.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a part of his consultation with the opposition to formulate the opposition’s joint action plan to launch a joint movement of the opposition against the government to throw out the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly and President PML-N Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in their meeting on Tuesday agreed to convince Maulana Fazlur Rehman to push the dates of the proposed Azadi March till November instead of October.