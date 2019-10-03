CM orders foolproof security for T20 matches

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Wednesday directed foolproof security for T20 matches between Pakistan and Sri Lankan in Lahore.

The CM said line departments should perform their duties in a coordinated manner, adding all arrangements should be of high quality. He was presiding over a meeting at his office to review security arrangements. A briefing was given about match arrangements and security plan and the chief minister was told that 13,416 police and security officials will be deputed for security. Nine parking areas have been earmarked for the events and 68 shuttle buses will be available to take cricket enthusiasts to the stadium. The chief minister said shuttle buses will provide pick and drop facility and both the teams will be provided box security. The chief minister directed for making best arrangements inside and outside of the stadium and assured that Punjab government will extend possible cooperation to the Pakistan Cricket Board. He directed the cabinet committee on law & order to regularly review security arrangements. He said conduction of matches in a peaceful atmosphere is the matter of national dignity and no compromise will be made on it. He directed for following traffic plan in letter & spirit and added that citizens should not face any difficulty in this regard. Traffic would be temporarily stopped for the movement of teams so that citizens may not face any difficulty. People should also be regularly informed about alternate traffic arrangements, he added.

notice: Usman Buzdar has sought a report about rape and murder of a child in Faisalabad and has sought a report from IG Police. He directed that legal action should be taken against culprit and challan be submitted to the court at the earliest.