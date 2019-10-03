Court tells IO to arrange identification parade for gang rape suspects

A judicial magistrate on Wednesday remanded six men, including two cops, charged with gang-raping a woman during a burglary into police custody for one day, directing the investigation officer to arrange their identification parade in the court today (Thursday).

The police presented Abdur Razzaq, Naeem, Kamran Malik, Liaquat and constables Sarfaraz and Malik Danish before a Central district’s judicial magistrate and requested the court to conduct their identification parade before the complainant.

The parade however could not take place because the police could not arrange the required dummy people to place the suspects among them. A court staffer said that at least 60 dummies were needed given the number of suspects: 10 for each.

The judge sent the suspects on physical remand in police custody until Thursday and directed the IO to make all necessary arrangements for the identification parade to take place.

The FIR of the incident was registered under sections 376 (punishment of rape), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Khawaja Ajmir Nagri police station on the complaint of the woman.

The complainant said police officials Sarfaraz and Malik Danish as well as four other suspects broke into her house in a locality in New Karachi and subjected her to gang rape. She said the suspects also robbed valuables from her house, adding that the policemen were residents of the same neighbourhood and they also filmed the rape.

According to the police, Sarfaraz was posted at the DIG West office and Danish was posted

at the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. The Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police had announced the arrests of the six men a day earlier.