Dutch hockey team may visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Wouter Plomp, Ambassador of Republic of The Netherlands called on president Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar at his camp office in Islamabad Monday. The two discussed hockey development and exchange of expertise to further the cooperation. Wouter Plomp showed interest in the Netherland’s teams visit to Pakistan for friendly matches. Both the officials assured all possible support to facilitate the interest of each other for the development of the game. The national hockey teams of Pakistan and The Netherlands are to play in back to back Olympic qualifiers in Amstelveen (Holland) on October 26-27.