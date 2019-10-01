close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

Dutch hockey team may visit Pakistan

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Wouter Plomp, Ambassador of Republic of The Netherlands called on president Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar at his camp office in Islamabad Monday. The two discussed hockey development and exchange of expertise to further the cooperation. Wouter Plomp showed interest in the Netherland’s teams visit to Pakistan for friendly matches. Both the officials assured all possible support to facilitate the interest of each other for the development of the game. The national hockey teams of Pakistan and The Netherlands are to play in back to back Olympic qualifiers in Amstelveen (Holland) on October 26-27.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports