India committing terror in Kashmir for 30 years, Pak rejoinder in UN

NEW YORK: Pakistan has submitted a rejoinder to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in response to India’s criticism of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech that exposed Indian atrocities and gross violations of human rights in Kashmir.

Zulqarnain Chheena, a diplomat of the Pakistani mission, while exercising his right to reply stated on Saturday night that Prime Minister Khan had exposed the real cruel face of Indian state terrorism before the world community.

“It is obvious that India neither wants to face up to the truth about its abominable policies and actions, nor does it want others to see it,” Zulqarnain told the 193-member assembly while responding to an Indian representative, who described Prime Minister Khan’s well-reasoned address as “hate speech.”

He outlined the Pakistani Premier had only put a spotlight on New Delhi’s “indefensible actions against the Kashmiris and its minorities across the country.”

“India is committing state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the last 30 years […] the Indian government is carrying forward the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) agenda […] the killers of Mahatma Gandhi are now ruining the secular face of India in occupied Kashmir,” he mentioned.

Zulqarnain further pointed out Pakistan had arrested Indian spy Kulbushan Yadev who admitted involvement in various incidents of terrorism inside Pakistan.

True to the ideological progenitors, the RSS, Zulqarnain, a second secretary on the Pakistan Mission to the UN, said the (Indian) statement betrayed a sense of conceited self-righteousness, symptomatic of the malady that has become the feature of the communal driven face of India.

For an ideology seeped in ‘hatred’, the very mention of ‘hate speech’ was outrageous, he said in his strongly-worded right of reply. He called it a crass attempt at self-glorification by those whose singular accomplishment has been to denude India of any ‘pretense’ to its so-called secular credentials.

Today, this ideal of Hindu supremacy is being put into place with a single-minded zealousness — with every act of the repugnant assault of cow vigilantes, with every gruesome mob lynching, with every forced conversion, the supremacist RSS ideology is on display ever more brazenly.

Far from being a so-called ‘vibrant democracy‘, this is becoming a living hell for those perceived and treated as the ‘other’ in saffron India. Tellingly, those who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi in 1948 are busy killing the idea of secular India espoused by him.

Zulqarnain responded that India made obfuscation, deception and diverting attention from ugly ground realities which was the most familiar page out of the Indian playbook, referring to India‘s statement delivered by Vidisha Maitra, a first secretary in the Indian mission.

A country that has for decades been engaged in state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir has the gall to accuse others of terrorism, the Pakistani delegate further added.

If at all, India should seek answers from the perpetrators of the Samjotha terrorist attack, who were acquitted earlier this year. India should seek answers from the masterminds of the Gujarat pogrom of 2002, whose political fortunes have bloomed while innocent victims suffer in pain and misery.

Does India have the moral courage to respond to the findings of the UN OHCHR (Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights) reports on occupied Jammu and Kashmir, that have documented a litany of barbaric Indian repression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir? If not, the dishonest Indian defence is nothing but a self-perpetuating farce, Zulqarnain asked.