close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
September 30, 2019

IOK gets world attention: Firdous

National

A
APP
September 30, 2019

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says the burning issue of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) has attained the world attention due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's historic address to the UN General Assembly.

Addressing a public meeting in Gunnah Village here on Saturday, she expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people and strongly condemned the prolonged Indian state terrorism in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said millions of oppressed Kashmiris were calling the world for playing an effective role for peaceful, amicable solution to the dispute, which had already become a flash-point between the two nuclear armed countries.

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan's Kashmir mission has met with great success globally, as he had highlighted the issue effectively and raised voice for the rights of oppressed Kashmiris.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan