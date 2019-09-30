Let’s talk water

Water is vital for all kinds of life on the planet. Napoleon once said that lack of greenery was a precursor for human non-existence. According to the UN, Pakistan is among a handful of countries that would face acute water shortages in coming years. This is alarming and critical and unless we wake up, we will be facing a problem bigger than any other in near future. However, unfortunately, this issue is not so important for our politicians. Maybe, they are unable or unwilling to realize this in wake of their castle-like homes and endless supply of mineral water. We have only two big dams, Mangla and Tarbela, to produce electricity and store water for irrigation and drinking.

Little more than a year back, the issue once again become central and a fund was set up by the former CJP. The incumbent PM in his first address to the nation also highlighted the gravity of this issue and pledged to make construction of dams his first priority, However, within a year, the issue went on the back burner. The CJ was never to be seen again after retirement and the PM along with his entourage of ministers and advisors forgot this and diverted their attention to typical politics of the country. It seems our politicians are neither willing to address this issue themselves nor are they willing to let anyone else do it.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad