Mon Sep 30, 2019
AFP
September 30, 2019

Two killed in Mexico rollercoaster accident

World

AFP
September 30, 2019

MEXICO CITY: Two people were killed and two more injured when a rollercoaster carriage derailed at a theme park in Mexico, authorities have said.

Early reports suggest a mechanical problem caused the carriage to become detatched from the ride and fall some 10 metres to the ground, the public prosecutor said in a statement. It is believed the two men died as a result of head injuries, it added, while two woman were taken to hospital -- one of them in a serious condition.

The accident happened at La Feria amusement park in the capital Mexico City on Saturday. In a Twitter post, the theme park said it "deeply regrets the terrible accident" and it has launched an investigation into the incident.

