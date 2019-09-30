close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2019

City’s suburbs receive mild rain as weather system leaves Sindh

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2019

Some peripheral areas of Karachi including Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Gadap Town received mild rainfall on Sunday afternoon.

Most of the areas of the city did not receive any rain on Sunday. However, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, it may rain in the city on or after October 4 due to another weather system.

Met Office director Sardar Sarfraz shared that the Gulshan-e-Maymar, Super Highway and Gulshan-e-Hadeed areas received trace rain, which could not be recorded.

The low pressure area, according to Sarfraz, was earlier present in the north-east Arabian Sea and Karachi was under its extension area. The system has further moved towards Indian Gujrat and its leftover extension caused rainfall in the eastern side of the city on Sunday, he said.

“This wasn’t a very significant happening, hence, it wasn’t [properly] forecast,” he said. Sarfraz explained that the sea breeze was expected to resume completely after today (Monday). He added that the current monsoon system had now moved away from Sindh and no further rains were likely because of it.

However, he said, a western system from Iran may enter the country on October 4 or 5 which may cause rainfall in southern Balochistan and some areas of Sindh, including Karachi. Sarfraz said there were chances of mild rain in Karachi due to the new system. The western system, according to him, usually hit Sindh in winter. “It is seldom that western waves touch this part during October.”

