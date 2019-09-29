Bilawal disappointed with PM Imran’s speech in UNGA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari termed the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan at United Nations General Assembly as “disappointment,” saying that disappointed prime minister did not make stronger case for Kashmir’s right to self-determination as enshrined in United Nation’s resolutions. Bilawal Bhutto through his Twitter account makes a comment, saying that the fate of the people of Kashmir must be decided by the people of Kashmir not Islamabad and Delhi. He tweeted that more emphasis on the fact that Indian Occupied Kashmir is a disputed territory would help dispel impression there has been some sort of compromise on the issue.

Meanwhile, parliamentary leader of the Pakistan People’s Party in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman while reacting on the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the General Assembly of the United Nations said that this was an unprecedented opportunity to bring up the Kashmiris’ inalienable right of self- determination as the main thrust of the speech, as well as what concrete steps the United Nations could take for this disputed area.

“Instead, time was spent on bringing up old strategic mistakes. No point saying our army trained al-Qaeda again and again. This is not a question answer session,” she said when contacted her for his reaction on the speech of the prime minister.

Sherry Rehman, who is also Vice President PPP Parliamentarians, said this is the United Nation, where you don’t remind the world of your own internal problems. “Lifting curfew on Kashmir is crucial but after that why did he not ask for a series of steps the United Nations should make India take,” she said. “There was no mention of Palestine either, which Pakistan always does,” she said.

Sherry Rehman said, ”PPP always supports Pakistan not just the government on Kashmir and we will continue to do so.”

Earlier Immediately after the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sherry Rehman tweeted that, “Why did Imran Khan use up time to talk about offshore accounts in Pakistan? His own party has them! Then more on army training Jihadis etc! Why? Then long rambling history lesson! Red time light beeping and he begins so late on Kashmir! This is not a container!”

To a question about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the UN’s General Assembly, the chief minister said he had only spoken about Kashmiri people and Indian atrocities but he did not press the General Assembly to hold plebiscite in the occupied Kashmir. He also said the prime minister forgot the plight of other Muslims. Shah said the speeches of Shaheed Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in the General Assembly are part of history and speak about their great statesmanship.