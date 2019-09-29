Over 12,000 cops for T-20 matches

LAHORE : Lahore Police, operations wing, issued its security plan for the forthcoming Pak-Sri Lanka T-20 cricket series to be held in Lahore from Oct 5 to Oct 9 at Gaddafi Stadium.

According to the security plan, three SSPs, 13 SPs, 42 DSPs, 131 inspectors, 718 upper subordinates will be on duty during the three matches of the series to ensure foolproof security to the players as well as the citizens visiting the cricket stadium to enjoy the matches.

More than 12,000 police officers and officials will perform security duties. Citizens will only be allowed to enter the stadium after complete checking and will not be allowed to bring with them any prohibited items. Round the clock monitoring of the residential places of teams, matches and movements in and around the cricket stadium will be ensured through the CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit teams will continue their effective patrolling around the specific areas of the City. Snipers will be deputed on the rooftops of different buildings to keep an eye on all the movements during the matches. Aerial monitoring will be ensured through a helicopter.