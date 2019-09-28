close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 28, 2019

Former SA all-rounder Klusener named Afghanistan coach

Sports

AFP
September 28, 2019

KABUL: Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has been appointed as new head coach of Afghanistan, the country’s cricket board announced on Friday.

Klusener, who played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for the Proteas between 1996 and 2004, takes over from former West Indies batsman Phil Simmons who left after the World Cup. “I am extremely excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to work with some of the best talent in world cricket,” said Klusener, whose coaching credits include a recent stint as assistant batting coach for the South Africa T20 team in India.

“Everyone knows the fearless brand of cricket Afghanistan play. I am very confident that with some hard work we can become one of the best sides in the world. “I am really looking forward to working with the Afghanistan team and helping them take their cricket to the next level.” Klusener will start with the series of one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is against West Indies at ‘home’ in November-December.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports