Rain exposes poor drainage system at National Stadium

KARACHI: Heavy rain on Friday exposed the poor drainage system and structure of the newly-renovated National Stadium as the opener of the three-match one-day series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Leakages were found in the roofs of some of the boxes, including media boxes where water was seen trickling down even after the rain had stopped. A huge amount had been spent on the renovation and reconstruction of the venue which hosted the final phase of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) last spring.

Because of poor drainage system the key routes on the stadium’s premises turned into canals. Those entering the venue on foot after rainfall managed entry either by wading through water through the main gate or opting to pass across the pitch of the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre located on the premises of the venue. And that, too, after jumping over water on several spots.

When the game was called-off, water on the main gate had almost been dried up, but there was still water around some of the other gates. After the game was abandoned, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the next game which was scheduled to be held on Sunday (tomorrow) would be held on Monday. The rescheduling is aimed at giving the ground staff time to prepare the pitch which was in a bad condition after Friday’s showers.

On Sunday, too, showers are expected. Some areas of the outfield were submerged with water. The groundsmen were seen sweeping water off the outfield and covers. Because of softness of the pitch’s surface, the use of super sopper, the pitch drying machine, was also futile.

During Pakistan Super League (PSL) in March this year rainfall had rung an alarm bell that the drainage system of the venue was extremely poor and it could create big issues during an international match.

A thin crowd was seen entering the venue after Friday prayers. They reached the venue after covering a few kilometres distance on foot due to thick security arrangements and blockades which had been placed on various entry points, quite far away from the NSK. Heavy contingents of police and Rangers were deployed inside and outside the venue. A large number of security officials were also seen in the surrounding areas of the red-zone.

Fazlan, wearing the Sri Lankan team kit, had come to support his team. “I reached here around 1pm today from Hyderabad. I wanted to see my national team playing against Pakistan but because of heavy rain it now seems that there will be no action today,” Fazlan told ‘The News’ while searching for his entry gate. Fazlan studies medicine in Hyderabad.

Most of the local people entering the venue were waiting desperately to witness the country’s prolific batsman and vice-captain Babar Azam. “Babar is our joint favourite. We love his cover drives and elegant straight strokes,” a school student told this correspondent.

Despite the hassle in reaching the venue the fans were excited. “The series will help revive international cricket in Pakistan,” said Saram, a student of Suffa University. “Although I had to face problems in reaching the venue, we should be willing to make some sacrifices if we are to revive international cricket,” he added.