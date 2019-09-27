close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

Family meets Nawaz at jail

National

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and other members of the Sharif family visited the Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday to meet PML-N Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The family members included mother of Sharif brothers Shamim Akhtar, daughter of Maryam Nawaz, Capt (retd) Safdar and Dr Adnan. They remained with Nawaz for a couple of hours and had lunch together. The doctor checked Nawaz and looked into some of his recent medical reports to ascertain the current status of his health.

During the meeting, Shahbaz discussed certain political issues with Nawaz and sought approval for some measures and conditions for supporting the JUI-F sit-in in Islamabad next month. Upon their arrival at the jail, PML-N workers raised slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and showered flower petals on vehicles.

