PFA team taken hostage, injured

LAHORE: A group of adulteration mafia attacked a food safety team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in Chak 71D, Pakpattan, with weapons on Wednesday when the team raided their fake milk factory for catching the mafia red-handed making fake milk.

They took the PFA team hostage and continuously beat them. The assailants also opened fire on the team members, as a result of which, the PFA driver was severely wounded while a member of the team suffered head injuries.

After the incident, PFA Additional Director General (Operations) Rafia Haider and the director, vigilance, reached the spot on the directions of PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman.

Police got the PFA team released after four hours. However, the owner of the unit, Dr Khalid, along with other people managed to flee from the crime scene. He not only used to manufacture adulterated milk but also produced fake powdered milk for sale.

Malka Hans police lodged an FIR against the accused. Two of the accused were arrested. The team came under attack before taking any action against the adulterators. PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said PFA had earlier unearthed the factory of the same owner but he started the same business after relocating the business. As many as 80,000 litre spurious milk was being produced on a daily basis in the factory.