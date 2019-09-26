Dr Nadeem appointed VC PIDE

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Dr Nadeemul Haq as Vice Chancellor (VC) Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) for three-year term on MP-1 scale.

One top official of the Planning Ministry on Wednesday confirmed to The News that the government appointed Dr Nadeemul Haq as VC PIDE with immediate effect. “Yes,” confirmed Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan. This much-awaited appointment was approved by the government after taking long time. The post of VC PIDE fell vacant several months back and acting VC was running the affairs of this important and prestigious university/think tank affiliated with government and working under the Planning Commission.

The PIDE, which is considered nerve of economic thinking process, had remained headless for several months. The conversion of PIDE from think tank to degree awarding institution had already caused harm to the PIDE and it is yet to see how Dr Nadeemul Haq will revive past glory for which the PIDE was known among the comity of economic researchers in many parts of the world.