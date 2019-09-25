Army warns India against false flag operation

RAWALPINDI: Reacting strongly to irresponsible statements of the Indian military commanders, the Pakistan Army spokesperson said any false flag operation from India would have serious consequences for regional peace.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor in a statement Tuesday said that irresponsible statements by Indian military commanders particularly about AJK are expression of their frustration due to theirfailure in handling situation in Occupied Kashmir and attempts to diverting world’s attention from Indian state terrorism and siege of IOK.

He said accusations of infiltration and presence of alleged terrorists’ camps are pretext for a false flag operation or misadventure which if tried shall have serious consequences for regional peace.

He reiterated the resolve that Pakistan’s armed forces were fully prepared to respond to any aggression or misadventure regardless of the cost. He also recalled assurance of COAS to the nation to foiling enemy’s evil designs and attempting to hurt Pakistan externally or internally. “We will not disappoint you,” Gen Bajwa told the nation, saying that the armed forces and all the institutions would stand like rock against any threat.

The Indian army chief while talking to media Monday alleged that around 500 infiltrators were waiting to enter India from what he said reactivated launch pad of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Balakot.

Earlier this month, Indian army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said Indian army was ready to take back Kashmir from Pakistan, the claim which was immediately rubbished by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi saying that armed forces were ready to respond to any misadventure by India.

The Foreign Office also rejected a statement by Indian army chief, in which he had claimed that a terrorist camp in Balakot had been "reactivated". "Indian allegations that Pakistan is [trying to] infiltrate [the border] are an attempt to divert the international community's attention from the grave violations in occupied Kashmir," said a statement released by the Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal.