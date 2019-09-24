Lawyers boycott courts to protest references against judges

PESHAWAR: The legal fraternity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday observed complete strike to protest the references filed by the government against the superior courts judges Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice KK Agha of the Sindh High Court and showed solidarity with the Kashmiris.

The lawyer community observed the strike on the call of Pakistan Bar Council, which was extended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council and Peshawar High Court Bar Association in the province.

In the provincial capital, the lawyers observed boycott of the Peshawar High Court and sub-ordinate district courts.

Due to lawyers strike, the courts adjourned the cases for the next hearing. The lawyers did not appear in cases at the district courts in Peshawar and the courts adjourned the cases on the requests of the litigants.

On Monday, the lawyers from across the country held All Pakistan Lawyers Convention in Abbottabad, as the lawyers’ conventions continued across the country to protest the government references against Supreme Court Judge Justice Faez Isa and Justice KK Agha of the Sindh High Court and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris.