Teachers oppose assessment of primary students through IMU

MANSEHRA: The teacher fraternity on Monday staged a protest against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s plan to conduct an annual assessment of primary classes through Independent Monitoring Units (IMU).

“We don’t accept provincial government anti-teachers policies as to how it is possible that a teacher who teaches three to four classes at a time could allow IMU to assess the students,” Maulana Abdul Salam, the president of All Teachers Association told protesting teachers.

The teachers, who had assembled outside the high school, raised slogans in support of their demands and against government move of conducting an assessment of primary schools students through the IMU.

The teachers’ representatives said the government had been running primary schools through one or two teachers and in such a situation how could they produce outstanding results which could be assessed by the IMU. Another office-bearer Naeem Umar said that high-ups of the Education Department were already deputed to assess the progress of students but they would never allow the IMU to engage in such assessment. The president of all teachers association in Baffa-Pakhal Tehsil, Mohammad Sajjad and general secretary Syed Dildar Shah and others also addressed the protest gathering.