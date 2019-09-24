Police foil bid to kidnap minor boy

Police on Monday claimed to have foiled a kidnapping bid of a minor boy in District Malir. A three-year-old boy, Muhammad Omar, was kidnapped by some unidentified persons in Sikandar Goth within the limits of the Sacchal police station, according to the police. The family immediately informed the police about the incident.

According to a District Malir police spokesperson, the police investigators during an intelligence-based operation recovered the abducted boy safely and arrested a key suspect of an interprovincial gang of kidnappers. The suspect was later identified as Shareef who during the initial course of investigations revealed that three members of his gang members were also involved in the kidnapping, adding that they intended to shift the boy to another province. The police were looking for the remaining three suspects while an investigation was underway.

Suspected robbers held

Two suspected robbers were arrested for looting citizens near the Karimabad area within the limits of the Azizabad police station.

The police said that the suspects were busy in looting citizens when a crowd of people caught the suspects and beat them up badly, however, a heavy contingent of the law enforcers reached the crime scene and took both the suspects in their custody. The suspects were later identified as Ghulam Abbas and Ibrahim. Weapons were also recovered from the suspects.

Cases have been registered against them while an investigation is underway.