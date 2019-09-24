Asadullah, Zeeshan clinch National Junior Squash titles

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Asadullah Khan and Zeeshan Zaib clinched titles in National Junior Squash Championships (for boys’ U-17 and U-19) in Islamabad on Monday. In the final of under-17 category, Asadullah defeated Hamza Khan 10-12, 11-9, 11-2, 11-3 in 22 minutes to claim the honour. In the final of under-19 category, Zeeshan Zaib beat Uzair Shaukat 11-8, 11-13, 12-10, 8-11, 11-3 in 49 minutes to claim the title.
KARACHI: Asadullah Khan and Zeeshan Zaib clinched titles in National Junior Squash Championships (for boys’ U-17 and U-19) in Islamabad on Monday. In the final of under-17 category, Asadullah defeated Hamza Khan 10-12, 11-9, 11-2, 11-3 in 22 minutes to claim the honour. In the final of under-19 category, Zeeshan Zaib beat Uzair Shaukat 11-8, 11-13, 12-10, 8-11, 11-3 in 49 minutes to claim the title.