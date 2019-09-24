Asadullah, Zeeshan clinch National Junior Squash titles

KARACHI: Asadullah Khan and Zeeshan Zaib clinched titles in National Junior Squash Championships (for boys’ U-17 and U-19) in Islamabad on Monday. In the final of under-17 category, Asadullah defeated Hamza Khan 10-12, 11-9, 11-2, 11-3 in 22 minutes to claim the honour. In the final of under-19 category, Zeeshan Zaib beat Uzair Shaukat 11-8, 11-13, 12-10, 8-11, 11-3 in 49 minutes to claim the title.